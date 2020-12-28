Nigeria: Covid-19 - Don't Wait to See Dead Bodies to Believe - NMA President

28 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

President of the Nigeria Medical Association, Professor Innocent Ujah, has urged Nigerians to take the restriction of COVID-19 spread seriously and not wait to see dead bodies on the streets before they believe that it exists.

Ujah said this on Monday when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily in response to those saying COVID-19 in Nigeria is a hoax because people are not dropping dead on the streets.

"If we are waiting for people to die on the road before we intervene, then there is no need to have doctors.

"We have what we call preventive medicine. We want to prevent, we don't want people to die. Doctors are trained not to be looking for dead people. Doctors are trained to prevent people from dying.

"How many people have Nigerians seen dying even in the hospital, not to talk about a situation where the whole world is on its knees because of COVID? So, that statement, I think, is largely for those who are illiterates," Ujah said.

Calling on Nigerians to adhere seriously to restriction measures, he said, "Nobody should have the illusion that COVID-19 does not exist. Even policymakers are making statements that COVID-19 does not exist. It's very painful when the whole world is on its knees because of COVID-19 and somebody will come out and say that it does not exist."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Study Reveals Ivory Origins of Southern Africa's Oldest Shipwreck
Central African Republic Presses Ahead With Elections
Industry Targets Kenya to Dump Plastic, Chemical Waste

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.