Nigeria: Covid-19 - Lagos Govt Seals Landmark, Rumours Night Club, Others

28 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Lagos State Government has sealed about 12 facilities for defying the federal government's directive on COVID-19 as it concerns social and recreational centres.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Director-General of the state Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, some of the facilities include DNA Night Club, Buzz Bar, Silverfox, Cocoon.

Others include Westend Nightclub, Rumours, Lekki Waterside, Landmark Event Centre and the Wave Beach club.

Mojola said he and his team have been carrying out routine enforcement and monitoring activities throughout the holiday season to monitor the level of compliance.

He, however, mentioned that recalcitrant establishments who broke the government seal and continued partying would be charged to court once documentation has been properly processed.

The state government, Mojola explained, is committed to curbing the spread of the virus and would leave no stone unturned to achieve this mandate.

"During the earlier monitoring and enforcement drive carried out over the weekend starting the 19th of December, 2020 other facilities such as Cubana Ikeja GRA, The Corner Lekki, 355 Restaurant and Night Club, Victoria Island amongst others were sealed," the statement partly read.

According to him, mass gatherings at restaurants, bars, cafes, and public places without observing necessary safety guidelines will increase the spread of the virus.

He, therefore, urged the public to maintain and observe all the necessary safety precautions as they celebrate the Christmas holidays whilst remembering the reason for the season which bothers on sacrifice.

He maintained that people must take responsibility and urged all and sundry to co-operate with the government to effectively curtail the virus.

