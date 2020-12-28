Tanzania: Mhesa Scores Brace for Mtibwa Sugar

27 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE lone goal by Ismail Aidan Mhesa was enough to award Mtibwa Sugar three points over Geita Gold Mine FC when their sides met in the fourth round of Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) match held at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro.

The two sides fought to a goalless draw in the first half before Mhesa scored for the home side two minutes on resumption before their handful home supporters who showed up.

Mtibwa, who won the ASFC title in 2017/2018- season, have progressed to the next round as Geita Gold have kissed the tournament a goodbye.

Mtibwa Sugar's coach Vicent Barnabas was delighted with a home victory predicting for a yet another superb perfomance in their forthcoming matches.

The resumption of ASFC saw Azam FC beating Magereza FC 2-0 with Obrey Chirwa and Never Tegere each scoring a piece for the ice cream makers.

