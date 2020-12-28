Tanzania: Four People Held for Interrogation Over Illegal Possession of Firearms, Robbery

27 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

FOUR people have been held in Dodoma Region in connection with various criminal offences in different parts of Morogoro and Dodoma regions and illegal possession of firearms.

Speaking to reporters, Regional Police Commander (RPC) Gilles Muroto said those arrested were suspected of being involved in criminal incidents, including armed robbery.

He said in some incidents, the suspects attacked businesspersons, grabbed money and made away with motorcycles.

The RPC mentioned the suspects as Michael Emmanuel John alias White, Noel Daudi Nyandwa alias Fupi, Erasto Gingilo alias Mnyalu and David Longford.

"On October 19, this year, at Izava Village, Chamwino, Dodoma Region, the suspects invaded a shop and made away with 30m/-. The same suspects invaded an MPesa shop at Dumila Village in Morogoro and made away with 1.8m/- and 40 mobile phones."

According to the RPC, two of the mobile phones were found with the suspects during their arrests. He added that the suspects were found with two locallymade short guns and five bullets.

"I said it before, today I repeat it again. Dodoma is not a safe place for criminals. You may enter very peacefully, but when you commit a criminal offence, I can assure you, you won't leave safely," he noted.

The regional police boss further explained that they were tipped off to arrest Michael Emmanuel John at Chalinze Nyama Village in Kongwa District and he was found with five shotgun bullets.

"After interrogation, the suspect confessed and cooperated with the police to arrest other suspects."

In another development, the police have held 24 people over illegal possession of various electronic devices suspected of being stolen from various parts of Dodoma.

Read the original article on Daily News.

