Tanzania: Prominent Film Maker Binsky Jets in Tanzania for Tourism

THE government's drive of seeing eight million tourist visiting the country by 2025 has started gathering pace with the Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Damas Ndumbaro, receiving a high profile film maker, Drew Binsky from the US.

Mr Binsky, who has over seven million followers on his social media accounts arrived in the country through the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) ready for the tour that will take him to Serengeti and Ngorongoro National Parks and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro among others.

Speaking shortly after receiving him, Dr Ndumbaro said Tanzania after witnessing a dramatic decline in the number of coronavirus cases, it was the first country to open its door for tourists.

"Through the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) a lot of efforts have attracted more tourists. We shall continue using different techniques to ensure good flow of tourists to our country... given the fact that Tanzania is a safe country and better destination for leisure and tourism activities," he added.

Elaborating, the minister noted on promoting tourists' attractions they have used different initiatives, which include bringing on board prominent figures with big followers, adding that their messages would easily be disseminated to the rest of the world.

He said that Mr Binsky's visit will further market the country's available destinations especially through the video clips that he will take and share on his social media platforms.

So far, Mr Binsky has 3.4 million followers on Facebook, 2.1 million on You- Tube, 530,000 Instagram, 165,000 Snapchat and 65,000 Twitter followers.

However, Dr Ndumbaro thanked tourism ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Nick Reynald alias 'Bongozozo' and other stakeholders for their tireless efforts of marketing Tanzania and arranging the trip of Mr Binsky to the country, where apart from enjoying the attractions, he will also film some documentaries on the available attractive destinations.

On his part, Mr Binsky thanked the Tanzania government for granting him a warm welcome, promising to also use his social media platforms to promote the country's tourist sector.