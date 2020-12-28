Tanzania: Mini Transfer Window - Low Pace for Simba, Yanga

WITH 19 days to go before the close of the mini transfer window, the scramble for players among clubs seems to be not that hot as anticipated by many people prior to its opening.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) picked the midnight of January 15th next year as the final day for clubs to fulfill all the requirements of player transfers meaning that deals to be accomplished thereafter will not be entertained.

Until now, Azam are the only side to have completed the signing of a foreign based player in the unfolding brief transfer window who is midfielder Mpiana Monzinzi from DR Congo.

For other teams like Young Africans and Simba, only rumours are surfacing that they will make extra signings of foreign players to beef up their respective squads before the window is closed.

Domestically, one of the bottom placed team on the league table Ihefu FC are among the sides which have so far been active on the market sampling out players they think will help them to fight for the league survival next season.

They lately sealed a deal of veteran and experienced goalkeeper Deogratius Munishi whose first game in Ihefu colours was a 3-0 defeat they suffered from the current leaders Yanga in a match held at Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya.

This is definitely a good move for them to have a mixture of experienced players in their team who can have positive impact during competitive games as the league enters the final episode.

For teams of Ihefu status, they surely need to strengthen their squads as the final round of the top flight league looms in order to stand a better chance of staying put in the contest next season.

After 17 games, the 17th placed Ihefu have scored seven goals similar to Mbeya City fewer than any of the teams on the ladder which means their priority should be recruiting players who are ruthless at the sight of the goal mouth.

Likewise, Mwadui should not let this mini transfer window pass by without being active or else, they will be the first side to head for the exit door as far as relegation is concerned.

They have to sign good strikers and simultaneously improve their defence which has conceded more goals (34) than any other team on the log after the opening chapter of the competition.

The same scenario applies to JKT Tanzania who are still in the danger zone after playing 17 matches to accommodate 15th slot but, for Namungo who lately occupy 14th place, they have a chance to climb up more places due to advantage of four games they have in hand.