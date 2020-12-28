Tanzania: Mwinyi Asks for Public Support As Reforms Surge

PRESIDENT Hussein Ali Mwinyi yesterday asked Zanzibaris to bear with him as he implements reforms that seeks to speed up economic and social development in the Indian Ocean semi-autonomous Island.

Dr Mwinyi was speaking shortly after gracing the opening of 'Noor Muhammad' Masjid at Bumbwini Tengeza village in North Unguja Region, when he stressed bold anti-corruption measures for the betterment of people of Zanzibar.

Dr Mwinyi asked wananchi to pray for him and the country, saying it is through prayers the ongoing reforms could be successful and eventually create a better Zanzibar for its citizens.

President Mwinyi said no one was being targeted in the ongoing changes and he was not aiming at dealing with the past, but the reforms, which include holding some executives accountable, are necessary for the development of the country.

"We need to improve the business environment, improve accountability and financial discipline in the government along with taking serious action against corruption practices so that we can move forward together. I need your support and prayers," he said.

Dr Mwinyi was sworn in as the 8th president of Zanzibar on November 2nd, 2020 and since then he has revoked the appointment of at least 10 senior executives in different institutions.

He has also ordered investigations into graft, sub-standard projects, and embezzlement of public funds in various sectors.

In maintaining financial discipline and control, the president vowed not to lose any single cent in revenue collection, warning the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and the Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB) who are responsible for tax collections, to ensure tax evaders are held accountable.

President Mwinyi who was accompanied by a number of leaders including the Mufti of Zanzibar Sheikh Omar Kabi, emphasized that the ongoing reforms will help the country to be served by honest civil servants who give priority to national interest.

Dr Mwinyi said: "Nobody will be suppressed under my administration; my leadership will always follow legal guidelines as stipulated in our constitution. Everyone must be treated equally. For those suspended from the service will resume their duties once they are cleared, but we must take serious actions now."

He said if suspicious deals in projects, corruption practices, and financial indiscipline go unchecked in the government, it would be impossible to improve social services.

Dr Mwinyi urged wananchi to maintain peace, political stability and unity for the development of the country.

On the other hand, Dr Mwinyi said the Government of National Unity (GNU) was formed with the aim of burying the past so that everyone could take part in building up the nation by promoting peace and unity among Zanzibaris.

Dr Mwinyi said the government has already started to implement the promises which were listed during the past general election campaign.

He said the ruling CCM party 2020/2025 manifesto gives a roadmap on what should be done in the coming five years and that his government is committed to fulfill all promised within the given time.