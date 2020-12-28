Tanzania: Nzega Residents Connected to Airtel 4g Network

NZEGA residents have expressed their satisfaction with the upgrading and improvement of Airtel 4G network in the area something which has enhanced communication efficiency.

As for now, Airtel 4G network is available in Nzega District.

This has been expressed by Nzega Town West Ward Councillor Godfrey Malema during the launch of Airtel Money Branch in Nzega at the weekend and at the same time sensitising Nzega residents on upgrading their mobile phones to Airtel 4G network.

"We Nzega residents are happy and congratulate Airtel Tanzania on upgrading their network. We are experiencing 4G network in the whole district of Nzega. The 4G network, which comes with the new and improved network, will give us freedom to communicate anytime and anywhere," said Mr Malema.

He added that they understood how communication was important to the country's economy.

In Nzega, we have various economic activities which support our residents as well as our district's economy such as mining and cotton farming.

"With improved Airtel network infrastructure we are sure of more income, which will improve our district earnings. With Airtel 4G available even in rural areas, businesspeople and farmers will just get market prices through their phones, send their produce or products to markets and get their money through their Airtel Money wallet. This will cut costs of travelling and hence earn increased profits," said Mr Malema.

Mr Constantine Mbogambi, a Nzega resident, who is also Officer Commanding District commanded Airtel for bringing services close to customers.

"In the past, when one lost a SimCard had to travel to regional headquarters to have it replaced. Today, I have visited this Airtel Money Brach with the same problem and it has taken me a short time to have it replaced. I am very happy as this will save customers time as well increase customers' base. I am also happy with customer care services."

Mr Mbogambi called on other Nzega residents to use Airtel Money Branch as all services were available at one point, including SimCard registration, SimCard replacement, sending and receiving money and upgrading SimCard from 3G to 4G Airtel Network.

Airtel Nzega Sales Officer Job Mwaisumo said Airtel was in the process of network upgrading and infrastructure improvement to give Nzega residents freedom to communicate and improve their economic activities.

"We are so happy to have this opportunity of bringing services close to our customers. For this reason, in Nzega we have six telecommunications services of which five of them are already connected to Airtel 4G network," he said.

Mr Mwaisumo named such telecommunications towers as Ziba, Kitongo, Nzega Sokoni, Ushirika and Nhonge and that Airtel was in the process of completing other two communications towers, which would enable Nzega residents to experience the best of 4G network.