Tanzania: Govt - We'll Buy Four New Fishing Vessels to Boost Sector

THE government has set plans to purchase four new fishing vessels in India Ocean that will boost fishing activities and address illegal fishing in the country.

The revelation was made by Deputy Minister for Livestock, Ms Pauline Gekul, over the weekend, while addressing fishermen at Langata Bora, Nyumba ya Mungu in Mwanga District, Kilimanjaro region, adding that the vessels will help in creating 45,000 employment opportunities for Tanzanians.

"The government has a plan to purchase new vessels in India Ocean, these will help to bring changes in the fishing sector and create more job opportunities to our youth," she noted.

The Deputy Minister further said the government is looking forward to offering loans to fishermen to enable them purchase modern fishing equipment and boost the sector.

Meanwhile, Ms Gekul instructed all District Councils countrywide to set aside 15 per cent of their revenues accrued from livestock and fishing sector in supporting development projects in their areas, including providing loans to fishermen.

That was after some of the fishermen spoke to the Deputy Minister expressing some of their challenges and asking the government to intervene and support them.

They said robbers have been invading them from time to time and robbing them their fishing nets.

"We are therefore asking the government to help us with patrol, so that this problem is resolved," said one of fishermen, January Joseph.

According to the CCM 2020/2025 manifesto, the government focuses on improving ports and purchasing modern fishing vessels with the purpose of improving the economy through fishing activities.

The party's manifesto states that major fisheries development will be on course once the fishing environment is improved to attract both small and big investors to engage in the businesses.

According to the manifesto, the government aims at building a big fishing port along the Coast that will attract big fishing vessels for deep Sea vessels to dock.

The government is equally, looking forward to providing the local fishermen with modern fishing education, especially on proper equipment use and best fishing methods.

"Purchasing new five vessels will go along with the establishment of new fish processing industries and strengthening the existing ones. This will help in creating a reliable market for fish products and thus boost the sector," read part of the document.