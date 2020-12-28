Tanzania: Ultimatum Issued for Nyakanazi Power Project

THE Minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani has issued a three-month ultimatum to Nyakanazi power cooling sub-station's Contractor in Biharamulo District to finish the work for the locals to get power.

Dr Kalemani issued the directive recently, while touring the area to inspect the project that is expected to generate 72 Megawatts.

"The contractor must finish the work by end of this coming March. All infrastructures must be in place as was planned and there will be no time extension. The project is behind the schedule. I have inspected the project and they told me that it would be completed by July. I say that it must be over by March.... no more time extension because Tanzanians need power service and not otherwise," he pointed out.

He equally, said about 25 villages and over 300 suburbs in Biharamulo are waiting for the power service from the said project.

"I need you to finish this project as I directed. Make sure you don't go beyond the time I instructed you. Just make additional acquisition of manpower, work day and night to make sure the residents of Biharamulo, Nyakanazi, Chato and Buselesele are connected to power service," he said.

Project Manager, Engineer Sospeter Oralo, commented that the power cooling Nyakanazi sub-station progress was at 55 per cent and will have six Feeders to Kyaka , Nyakanazi A, Nyakanazi B, Kakonko, Biharamulo and Nyakahura.

He further assured the Minister that his directives will be worked on for the project to serve its intended purpose.

On his part, Biharamulo Constituecy Member of Parliament, Mr Ezra Chiwelesa, said the completion of the project will contribute a lot in economic development of the area, adding that already some investors have shown interest to invest in the area.