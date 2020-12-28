Tanzania: Azam Vow to Bounce Back in Second Premier League Round

AZAM have vowed to bring back smiles to their passionate fans across the country as the season's Mainland Premier League ventures into the second round.

The Chamazi based outfits crashed out Magereza FC 2-0 at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam over the weekend to step into the fourth round of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC).

Goals by Obrey Chirwa and Never Tegere were enough to give the hosts a deserved victory and have hopes to at least end the campaign with a title in their bag.

However, speaking in an interview, the team's Assistant Coach Bahati Vivie said the arrival of new coach George Lwandamina has had a positive impact to the team such that soon, winning ways will come back.

It was the first victory for the Zambian trainer Lwandamina who succeeded Aristica Cioaba at the helm of the club as such, all hopes for the team to do well this season are on his shoulders.

"For us coaches, our target to drive the team to the summit of the table has not been changed and we will continue to push for that in the upcoming second round of the league. "At the moment, it is true that we have failed to stamp tangible results in our past matches and that is a disappointment to the supporters since nobody can be happy to see his or her team performing poorly, but, that will soon be the issue of the past," he vowed.

He went on: "It is our responsibilities to make sure that Azam fans wherever they are again start to feel proud of their team just like the way we started the league this season."

Commenting on the unfolding mini-transfer window, the coach narrated that one of the areas they want to strengthen is the striking section hence the reason they have signed Mpiana Monzinzi.

"I hope that we will sign not more than three new players during this transfer window capable to add extra energy to the squad for the sake of doing well in the approaching matches," said him.

Azam remain on third slot of the league table with 29 points from 16 matches and have one more game left against defending champions Simba which is expected to be a classic match.

They started the campaign on a front pedal winning straight seven opening matches but recently, things seemed to have made a u-turn for the Ice cream makers side who are struggling to gather momentum to withstand the title marathon.