South Africa: Three Traffic Officers Held for Corruption

28 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Three traffic officers were arrested for alleged corruption and bribery during a joint operation by the Road Traffic Management Corporation's National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks in Mpumalanga.

The officers, who are employed by Emalahleni Municipality, were arrested on Monday morning when they reported for work in Witbank.

"It is alleged that the officers - aged 59, 53 and 38 - accepted bribes from motorists instead of charging them for traffic violations. They are expected to appear in court later today," the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.

The RTMC said enforcement will be intensified ahead of and during the News Year's Day long weekend.

"Officers are preparing themselves for increased traffic volumes expected at the end of the festive season holidays," the RTMC said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Study Reveals Ivory Origins of Southern Africa's Oldest Shipwreck
Industry Targets Kenya to Dump Plastic, Chemical Waste
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.