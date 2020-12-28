Tanzania: Former DC Recalls Ordeal of Road Accident, Disability

A NEED for a policy to regulate the sale and handling of alcoholic drinks to end road crashes cannot be over emphasised.

"I was involved in a road crash in 2015 when I was a district commissioner (DC) in Manyoni District. This was after a drunk driver hit the car I was travelling in," says Ms Fatma Tawfiq, Special Seats MP (CCM) in Dodoma Region.

Drunkenness and road crashes are closely linked and cause fatalities and the destruction of property. In Ms Tawfiq's case, drinking and driving was the cause of the accident she was involved in, which caused a disability to her although she had never tested any alcohol in her life.

The sad story began in one afternoon, when she was discharging her duties as Manyoni District Commissioner, when her junior officer, a driver from one of the departments in the district, drank and drove, where he uncontrollably caused the accident.

"The two cars were destroyed. My leg broke twice and I underwent surgery. To date, I can't walk like other persons any more, other than limping. This is one of the effects of not having a clear policy on alcohol," she says, vowing to use her representative post to push for changes in the National Assembly.

For her, a lot is yet to be done to protect society from the consequences of drinking and driving. She acknowledges that industries have been established in line with the industrialisation agenda. They create jobs, pay tax and levies and uplift the national economy, but something must be done to ensure some loopholes related to alcohol are addressed.

In Tanzania, the sale and distribution of alcoholic drinks lack a clear policy although there are laws regulating the use of alcohol. According to some documents by the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), one of those laws is the Intoxicating Liquor Act No 28 of 1968 as amended in 1971.

One of the key areas the law focuses on is the prohibition of children under 18 years old to buy or deal with alcoholic drinks. However, parents still send their children to buy drinks at their homes and drink them in front of their children.

This causes addiction as children are hypnotised by drinking habits at early age, according to Ms Sophia Kombo, the chairperson of Tanzania Network Against Alcohol Abuse (TAAnet).

Some cultures and traditions which shape alcohol addicts include some of the tribes like the Chagga of Kilimajaro Region who allow children to taste their local brew (Mbege). Other local brews include ulanzi (Iringa), rubisi and enkonyagi (Kagera Region).

Others are mnazi and komoni, which are brewed in Coastal Region. In 2019 alone, road crashes took the lives of 350 pedestrians countrywide, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deus Sokoni. The UN Decade of Action wants it that road crashes, which mostly take the lives of the youth aged between 15 and 30 years, are halved by 2030.

This is part of the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Road Safety Coalition through Ms Rose Ruben calls for the law to ban the use of mobile phones while driving which is dangerous and threatens efforts of documenting crashes coupled with drunk drivers and that blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels must meet the standard stipulated by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which is 0.04g/dl.

WHO recommends that the law regulating drinking and driving should use BAC benchmark limits of 0.05g/dl for the general population and 0.02g/dl for young or inexperienced drivers. The Road Traffic Act No 30 of 1973 allows a maximum of 0.08g/dl, which is considerably higher and may lead to avoidable crashes.

Head of the Legal Section of the Traffic Police Deus Sokoni further said the Road Traffic Section allowed penalties and punishment to drivers found drunk above the legal limit.

"Option number one for the driver exceeding the limit is fine on the spot - 30,000/- or the driver may be apprehended before a court of law where if found guilty may be fined to pay between 10,000/- and 20,000/-. This is our house style or jail not exceeding one year." Sokoni explains further that the law is clear for the drivers of public service vehicles that not a minimal amount of alcohol is allowed while on duty.

For defaulting drivers, Mr Sokoni says that the law allows the cancelation of driving licence for a period not exceeding six months. According to Sciencenetlinks, drinking alcohol can have a profound effect on driving skills which have a negative effect on any of these skills.

Reaction time as alcohol can slow reflexes, which can decrease the ability to react swiftly to changing situations. The website states that alcohol can slow eye muscle functions, alter eye movements and alter visual perception, possibly resulting in blurred vision.

Night vision and colour perception also can be impaired. Tracking is another area where alcohol can decrease the ability to judge the car's position on the road or the location of other vehicles, centre line or road signs.

Other negative effects identified include decreasing attention to driving and causing drowsiness and can hinder the ability to make quick and rational decisions.