Malawi: 10-Man Mafco Upset Wanderers to Go Top of Malawi Tnm Super League

Mafco FC swept to a narrow 3-0 win over Mighty Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday in a match which they finished 10-men after defender Stain Malata was given marching orders in the TNM Super League.

Referee Andy Kuseli also flashed a red card to Wanderers assistant coach Oscar Kaunda in the second half for misconduct.

Mafco's vital goal came from Walusungu Mpata in the 35th minute when he rounded off Wanderers defence before unleashing a thunderbolt which goalkeeper William Thole could not tame.

The Salima-based Malawi Defence Force (MDF) outfit are now top of the table after beating Ntopwa FC 1-0 on Saturday.

Mafco now have 13 points followed closely by another MDF outfit Red Lions on 11 points. Silver Strikers are third with 10 points.

Meanwhile, Moyale Barracks who were hammered 1-5 by champions Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday, on Sunday came from behind to salvage a one-all draw against Tigers at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe, Blantyre.