Malawi: Network Urges Chiwamba Communities to Be Vigilant in Protecting Children

Network for Youth Development (NfYD) has urged communities in Chiwamba area to be vigilant in protecting children with disability from any form of abuse and violence.

NfYD programmes manager, Licade Nyirenda made the remarks Sunday when she presented a Christmas gift of Medical Supplies worth K500 000 to Chiwamba Health Centre in Lilongwe.

She said parents and guardians have a responsibility of making sure that their children are providing with adequate care and protection all the time.

Nyirenda said through Girls Get Equal (GGE) project with support from Norad through Plan International are implementing it go end child marriages, protecting child with albinism and Epileptic in the area.

The Manager said the project has identified 18 children with albinism and epileptic who are being providing with medical support.

She said the donation of the medical supplies is meant to boost the current stocks at the facility to cater for the targeted children.

"The GGE project is working in three districts of Lilongwe, Phalombe and Mulanje with 118 registered children with albinism and epilepsy. We need cooperation from communities to ensure that affected children are brought forward for support," Nyirenda added.

She said additional medical supplies would be distributed to their impact areas worth K 3 million.

Chiwamba Health Centre Facility In-Charge, Patience Ganunga thanked NfYD for the timely donation as the facility was happening low supplies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said the donation would lessen the pressure the facility was having after St John of God stopped supplying epilepsy drugs of Phenobarbitone some three months ago.

"We are happy that we have received a consignment that would last us the next six months hoping that you would consider providing us with additional supplies," Ganunga suggested.

A mother with a boy who is epileptic, Zione Patson said she makes sure that her son was always kept safe from reaching out to fire and swallow wells.

She said her child needs extra care and protection to prevent him from causing an accident.

The Christmas Gifts included Medical supplies (skin lotions and Phenobarbitone tablets), bucket, soaps and Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials on child protection.

The GGE project runs from July 2020 to December 2024.