South Africa: Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu On the Passing of Wonderboy Qaji

28 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

A message of condolences by Deputy Minister Bogopane-Zulu on the passing of Wonderboy Qaji

The Deputy Minister of Social Development Ms. Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu has learned with great sadness about the death of the National Chairperson of Disabled Youth of South Africa (DYSA) Mr Wonderboy Qaji due to COVID-19 complications.

On behalf of the Department of Social Development, Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu expresses condolences to the family, DYSA and friends of Mr Qaji.

Mr Qaji, a prominent lawyer by profession led DYSA in various strategic deployments including the Presidential Working Group on Disability in the Presidency, ensuring that the voices of youth with disabilities were heard.

Deputy Minister Bogopane-Zulu, one of the founding member of DYSA said Mr Qaji leaves behind a proud legacy of activism and will forever be remembered for his pursuit of equal rights for disabled youth of South Africa. "Mr Qaji's passing is a tragic reminder that COVID-19 is still in our midst, in his honour we are calling on all young South Africans with and without disabilities to contribute to the fight against Covid-19 by making responsible choices. May his revolutionary soul rest in eternal peace."

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved.

