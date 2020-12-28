Malawi: Rev Nyondo Says He Has Forgiven DPP for Wrongful Arrest - Urges Tonse to Fulfil Promises

28 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

Former Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP general secretary the Reverend Levi Nyondo who fearlessly criticised the immediate-past governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its leadership has said he has forgiven the erstwhile ruling party for wrongfully arresting him.

Nyondo was arrested in 2010 by the DPP administration for publicly speaking against some of DPP's unpopular policies such as the quota system for selecting students to public universities, among others.

Speaking at St Andrew's CCAP Church in Mzuzu on Sunday during his farewell event after serving as the synod's moderator for four years and general secretary for 12 years, Nyondo said the DPP was wrong to arrest him but that he had forgiven the party.

On her part, former president Joyce Banda described Nyondo's arrest in 2010, something that resulted from his stance to defend the Constitution as he had stated that she was the country's rightful vice-president at a time when she had fallen out with then president Bingu wa Mutharika.

"Reverend Nyondo was not moved and captured, he stood as a servant of God on behalf of the poor in the country," she said.

In his farewell speech, Nyondo who has been succeeded by the Reverend William Tembo, asked the synod leadership to continue reminding the new Tonse Alliance administration to fulfil the promises it made during the campaign period.

"During the campaign, they promised us a lot of things, so we are waiting. Sometimes, it is a disease to promise that you will do something but never implement," said Nyondo.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa credited Nyondo for the work and that "he spoke out fearlessly" in his time as general secretary of the synod.

Nankhumwa, who is also DPP vice-president (Southern Region) pointed out that Livingstonia Synod has been key in pointing out some of the negatives or ills of government, "hence as Tonse government is in power, the synod should also rise up and speak the truth when it goes wrong."

The event was attended by government officials, politicians and other dignitaries, including Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara and Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of the Karonga Diocese.

