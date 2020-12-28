Namibia: Pensioner Allegedly Commits Suicide At Tsandi

27 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

A 75-year-old pensioner allegedly took his own life by hanging himself in a Mahangu field on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 06h47 at Okatseidhi village in Tsandi constituency, Omusati region.

According to a crime report, it is alleged that the deceased hanged himself on a tree.

The deceased was identified as Akawa Kandali.

His next of kin has been informed.

No suicide note was left.

The body was transported to Okahao Police mortuary for Post mortem to be conducted.

In another incident, a 55-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on 25 December at about 06h00 at Ombeli village, Anamulenge Constituency, Omusati region.

It is alleged that the deceased hanged himself rom a tree and died instantly.

The deceased was identified as Sem Abraham.

His next of kin have been informed.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.