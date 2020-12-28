Namibia: Pensioner Allegedly Commits Suicide At Tsandi

A 75-year-old pensioner allegedly took his own life by hanging himself in a Mahangu field on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 06h47 at Okatseidhi village in Tsandi constituency, Omusati region.

According to a crime report, it is alleged that the deceased hanged himself on a tree.

The deceased was identified as Akawa Kandali.

His next of kin has been informed.

No suicide note was left.

The body was transported to Okahao Police mortuary for Post mortem to be conducted.

In another incident, a 55-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on 25 December at about 06h00 at Ombeli village, Anamulenge Constituency, Omusati region.

It is alleged that the deceased hanged himself rom a tree and died instantly.

The deceased was identified as Sem Abraham.

His next of kin have been informed.