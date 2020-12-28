Tanzania: Majaliwa Orders Suspension of Two Senior Tpa Managers

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa (pictured) yesterday suspended two officials of the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to pave the way for investigations over accusations of embezzlement of public funds.

The suspended officials are the director of Finance, Ms Nuru Mhando, and the Financial Expenditures manager, Ms Witness Mahela, while an investigation into allegations of misappropriation of the funds goes on.

Mr Majaliwa who met with the minister and deputy minister for Transport, the TPA board and management, said one of the Authority's unsatisfactory practices that deprive the government of revenues is the tax exemption of more than Sh2 billion granted to Mbeya Cement despite rejection of the proposed exemption by the Special Committee.

The meeting - held at the TPA offices - was also attended by the director of criminal investigations (DCI), Robert Boaz, and the director general of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Brigadier General John Mbungo.

The Premier said it was unusual that TPA approved the payment of Sh8.2 billion to Kigoma Port for various payments while the limit of the port is Sh7.4 billion.

The money was used to make improper payments to various people, including a hardware trader who was paid more than Sh900 million.

"This payment was done without any document showing the reason(s) for the payment. He never provided any service to the Ports Authority," Majaliwa said.

Also, a special audit of Kigoma port revealed that, despite the increase in collections, only 70 percent of the money collected goes to the government - with the remainder ending up in people's pockets.

The premier directed the PCCB boss and the DCI to investigate the reports and act against all the people who may have received public funds from or through TPA without proper cause. This is in attempts to save public resources.