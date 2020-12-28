Tanzania: Zanzibar, Oman to Probe House of Wonders Incident

Dar es Salaam — The governments of Zanzibar and Oman have announced to open investigations into the partial collapse of the House of Wonders (Beit Al Ajaib) in Zanzibar that happened on Friday killing two people, as per more reports received yesterday.

For its part, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) has also expressed its readiness to support on-going efforts of the Zanzibar's government.

Yesterday, the government through Tourism and Antiquities minister Lela Mohamed Mussa issued a statement saying a probe team would be formed to investigate the incident."The team shall be tasked with uncovering every angle related to the matter so that appropriate measures would be taken," reads the statement in part.

She reiterated government's resolve with support from donors to rebuild the Beit Al Ajaib on the same location so that it would remain an icon of the Stone Town.

Ms Mussa called on for patience and calm, promising that government would take appropriate measures upon discovering presence of elements of negligence or sabotage from an individual or institution.

Muscat media reported yesterday that the Oman's Ministry of Heritage and Tourism that was funding the rehabilitation of the partly collapsed building would form a team involving all parties to investigate the tragedy. "The team will find out the causes and determine the urgent and necessary measures to preserve and protect the building," the government said in a statement.