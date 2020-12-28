Zimbabwe: Jailed Harare Mayor Mafume in Monday Bail Hearing

27 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

INCARCERATED Harare mayor Jacob Mafume's bail hearing has been set for this Monday at the High Court.

The MDC Alliance official faces charges of attempting to bribe a state witness in his corruption case.

He was initially arrested in November to be charged with unlawful parcelling of residential stands to his colleagues sometime in March this year.

The city father was however granted bail by the High Court on December 8 before being re-arrested barely a week later.

He now faces attempts to defeat the course of justice charges.

Mafume spent Christmas at the Harare Remand Prison.

MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti says his arrest was an act of persecution on the mayor by a vindictive Zanu PF administration.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Study Reveals Ivory Origins of Southern Africa's Oldest Shipwreck
Industry Targets Kenya to Dump Plastic, Chemical Waste
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.