Central Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa On Supporting Eccas Position Regarding the Situation in Central African Republic

26 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

AU Chair supports ECCAS position regarding the situation in Central African Republic

African Union Chairperson, His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes to thank the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) for the considered and progressive stance taken regarding the situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) ahead of the Presidential and Legislative Elections which are scheduled for 27 December 2020.

The AU Chairperson says the electoral process and its outcome in the Central African Republic must entail adherence to the Republic's Constitution, decisions of the Constitutional Court and the provisions of the February 2019 Peace Agreement.

President Ramaphosa says an end to armed conflict is a prerequisite for free, fair and credible elections which must in turn form the basis of peace that will benefit the CAR and the Economic Community of African States (ECCAS) more broadly.

The President said: "The guns of insurrection must be silenced to enable the democratic will of the people of the Central African Republic to be expressed and realised.

"At the dawn of a new year that brings with it the advent of free trade across our continent, we must do all we can to ensure that no country or region is left behind by conflict that denies citizens the right to peace, stability and development."

President Ramaphosa urges all political actors in the CAR to desist from fomenting or escalating tension in the CAR, to abide by the Constitution of the Republic, and to commit to dialogue as the means to achieve sustainable peace and stability.

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

