South Africa: Police Still to Find the Origin of Abandoned Medicine

28 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Members of Public Order Policing (POP) in Vhembe District had recovered bottles of Broncleer medicine at Thohoyandou CBD on 27 December 2020.

It is alleged that around 14:00 Pops members were on patrol duties at Thohoyandou CBD when a small group of boys who were gathered, noticed the police and started running in different directions. Police then searched that area and found a bag with thirty four bottles with 4.38g of Broncleer medicine abandoned.

The origin and destination of the medicine is still the subject of investigations. Anyone with information that may lead to the owner of the medicine may contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111or MySAPS app.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge
Covid-19 to Prove a Springboard for African Innovations?
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.