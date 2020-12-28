South Africa: Police Still to Find the Origin of Abandoned Medicine

press release

Members of Public Order Policing (POP) in Vhembe District had recovered bottles of Broncleer medicine at Thohoyandou CBD on 27 December 2020.

It is alleged that around 14:00 Pops members were on patrol duties at Thohoyandou CBD when a small group of boys who were gathered, noticed the police and started running in different directions. Police then searched that area and found a bag with thirty four bottles with 4.38g of Broncleer medicine abandoned.

The origin and destination of the medicine is still the subject of investigations. Anyone with information that may lead to the owner of the medicine may contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111or MySAPS app.