Uganda: Lukwago Goes to Court Over Suspension of Election Campaign Meetings

28 December 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Juliet Kigongo

The suspension of election campaign meetings has been challenged in the High Court on the grounds that it is irrational and illegal. In the lawsuit filed before the High Court on Monday, Mr Erias Lukwago who said he filed the case in his capacity as the political head of Kampala, has sued the Electoral Commission (EC) seeking an order quashing the commission's decision to suspend election campaign meetings in 12 districts.

The affected 12 districts include Kampala, Wakiso, Mbarara, Kabarole, Jinja, Kalungu, Kazo, Tororo, Luwero, Kasese, Masaka and Mukono.

Mr Lukwago is seeking a declaration that the decision of EC contained in a press statement dated December 26 suspending election campaign meetings was illegal, irrational, and constitutes an egregious affront to his right to associate and interface with the electorate and the entire citizenry which is a cornerstone of a free and fair election.

Mr Lukwago is also seeking a declaration that EC's decision amounts to a deprivation and violation of candidates' rights to disseminate ideas, political platforms or agenda to the electorate which is a vital tenet of electoral democracy.

"A declaration that the applicant (Lukwago) was not accorded the right to a fair hearing and treatment in the process leading to the decision of the respondent (EC) contained in a press statement dated December 26," reads in part the court documents. In his affidavit to support his case, Mr Lukwago states that he was duly nominated on September 30, to contest for the position of the Lord Mayor for Kampala Capital City Authority thus presenting his campaign programme to EC for reconciliation with other candidates' programmes and approval.

"I know that during the month of March 2020, Uganda registered its first case of Covid-19 whereupon the government imposed a lockdown restricting public activities, but the President Yoweri Museveni insisted that the situation was not so grave to warrant a declaration of a state of emergency under Article 110 of the Constitution," Mr Lukwago states.

" I am aware that during the month of June 2020, Government took steps of easing the lockdown and instituted standard operating procedures intended to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 and accordingly several public activities were reactivated," he added.

Court documents indicate that ever since the reactivation, Mr Lukwago launched his campaigns on November 11 to date under strict observance of the standard operating procedures and guidelines issued by the EC while encouraging the electorate to wear face masks, use sanitisers and wash their hands.

He further states that the impugned, decision has inordinately disrupted his campaign schedules and subjected him to horrendous inconveniences, loss and cost.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Study Reveals Ivory Origins of Southern Africa's Oldest Shipwreck
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry
Central African Republic Presses Ahead With Elections

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.