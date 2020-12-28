Kenya: Which Way Gor Mahia?

Gor Mahia Tuesday jet back to the country after suffering a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Algerian side CR Belouizdad in the Caf Champions League first round first leg last Saturday.

The 25-man contingent, who travelled for the continental assignment, will arrive in Nairobi at 7.40am.

Gor face an uphill task to overturn this result in the second leg rescheduled to January 6 and the ongoing strike among a section of playing unit further complicates matters for the Kenyan champions.

Salary arrears

Before departing to Algeria for the first leg, players threatened to boycott the first leg demanding two months salary arrears. Gor need to beat CR Belouizdad 7-0 in the return leg to qualify for the group stage of the competition, but this seems like a mirage with motivation lacking in the playing unit.

Club chairman Ambrose Rachier Sunday categorically stated that the huge defeat can't be attributed to strikes, insisting CR Belouizdad is a better side by a mile.

"Arsenal are performing badly. Liverpool recently beat Crystal palace 7-0. Can you say Arsenal and Crystal Palace players were on strike because they haven't been paid?" posed Rachier.

"I wouldn't also say we have average players, it is only that CR Belouizdad were a much better team than us in the whole match. Let's accept that," he underlined.

New bench

A number of players who sought anonymity have accused the club management of not settling the arrears and vowed to continue with the strikes.

"How can you win games when you are leading a miserable life in the city despite playing for a big club? We've had enough of the empty promises as our rent continues to accrue and life gets hard because even meeting basic needs for our families is hard," one of the aggrieved players told Nation Sport.

The record champions could also begin the hunt for a new technical bench soon.

The club has already parted ways with Brazilian Roberto Oliveira who lacked the necessary coaching badges to oversee both continental games and league matches.

Posta Rangers tactician Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo, who acted as Gor's stand-in coach in Caf matches against APR and CR Belouizdad, will be returning to his parent club for league matches.

On the other hand, Gor assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo could be on his way to coastal side Bandari to replace Ken Odhiambo, who is linked with the vacant Sofapaka job.

With club officials still divided on the running of club, notably the controversial StarTimes broadcast deal, it remains to be seen which direction K'Ogalo will take with results not forthcoming on the pitch and the playing unit demoralised.