Kenya: Jubilee, ODM Clear Aspirants for Nairobi Gubernatorial By-Election

The stage is set for the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election after largest political parties in the country, Jubilee and ODM, cleared their candidates, paving the way for their respective primaries.

Jubilee Party has cleared former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru and Ms Agnes Kagure to vie for the seat following the impeachment of Mike Sonko.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju said the names of the two candidates have been submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

"We have cleared two candidates, Agnes Kagure and Dennis Waweru, and submitted their names to the IEBC," Tuju said.

Meanwhile, ODM National Elections Board (NEB) Chairperson Mrs Catherine Mumma said the board has cleared ODM Women league president Ms Beth Syengo and former Homa Bay gubernatorial candidate Mr Sam Wakiaga for the seat.

"We need to forward the names to the party to quickly decide whether we can get the candidates to agree between themselves on who should run," Mrs Mumma told the Nation.

"That's what we normally do so that they can have a consensus on who should go for it and if not, they are subjected for the primaries," she further explained.