Impeached Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has said he will run as an independent candidate in Nairobi after the Registrar of Political Parties confirmed that he was not a registered member of any party.

In a letter signed by John Macharia, on behalf of the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Ndeiritu, the registrar also said that Mr Waititu's symbol of choice -a high mast/floodlight- was not similar to a symbol of any fully registered political party.

More to follow