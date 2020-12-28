Mozambique: Two More Covid-19 Deaths and 103 New Cases Reported

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported the deaths of two more people from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a press release from the Health Ministry, the victims were Mozambican men aged 38 and 40 who had been hospitalised in Maputo city health units. They were declared dead on Saturday and Sunday. This brings the total death toll from Covid-19 in Mozambique to 161.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 266,841 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,102 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 295 were from Maputo city, 182 from Sofala, 175 from Cabo Delgado, 121 from Tete, 90 from Inhambane, 89 from Zambezia, 65 from Nampula, 44 from Manica, 37 from Gaza, and four from Maputo province.

999 of the tests gave negative results and 103 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mozambique to 18,265, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March. 100 of the new cases are Mozambican, one is South African, one Indian and one Portuguese.

54 of the new cases are women or girls and 49 are men or boys. 14 are children under the age of 15, and seven are over the age of 65. No age information was available for two cases. 47 of the cases were from Maputo city, 19 from Inhambane, 16 from Nampula, 10 from Zambezia, four from Cabo Delgado, three from Gaza, two from Manica, one from Maputo province and one from Sofala.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 103 new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

The Ministry release reported that seven Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital in the previous 24 hours, but eight others were admitted, all in Maputo city. Currently 41 people are under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (37 in Maputo, two in Tete, one in Nampula and one in Zambezia).

Over the same period, a further ten people, all of them from Tete, made a full recovery from Covid-19. This brings the total number of recoveries to 16,119 - or 88.7 per cent of all those diagnosed with the coronavirus in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Mozambique has risen to 1,981. They are distributed as follows: Maputo city, 1,433 (72.3 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 130: Cabo Delgado, 91; Nampula, 91; Sofala, 55; Niassa, 49; Zambezia, 45; Gaza, 40; Inhambane, 34; Manica, 10; Tete, three.