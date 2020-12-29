South Africa: It's Level 3 Again - With No Booze and No Beaches At All

South African Presidency
South Africans were also called on to again avoid closed spaces, crowded places and close contact with others.
28 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Rebecca Davis

On the 277th day of South African lockdown, the government has tightened the screws once again. An emotional President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced that the country is to be put on Level 3 lockdown from midnight as a result of spiralling Covid-19 cases nationally.

Drastic times call for drastic measures.

This was the message from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, as he announced the tightening of lockdown measures aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa.

"On the recommendation of the National Coronavirus Command Council, and after consultation with provinces and metro mayors, Cabinet has decided to put the country on an adjusted Level 3 from Level 1 with immediate effect," Ramaphosa said.

The most significant of the new regulations are as follows:

The nationwide curfew has now been extended from 9pm to 6am;

Non-essential establishments, including bars and restaurants, must close at 8pm;

Every individual is now legally responsible for wearing a mask in public, and failure to do so can result in arrest, a fine and up to 6 months' imprisonment;

Alcohol may not be sold in shops or consumed in bars and restaurants, nor transported;

22 additional hotspot areas...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

