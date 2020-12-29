South Africa: Update - Mt Ayliff Christmas Day Massacre

28 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Today seven accused appeared in the Mt Ayliff Magistrates' Court on at least eight counts of murder.

The accused have been identified as:

Luyanda Mambi - 34 years

Mthokozisi magayiyane - 53 years

Thobile Ngezana - 26 years

Ndabuko Dalindyebo - 44 years

Bulelani Ntuli - 44 years

Thobile Sogiba - 53 years

Phakamani Ngezana - 23 years

All seven suspects have remanded in custody until 4 January 2020 when they will be expected to reappear in court for a formal bail application.

The death toll remains at eight.

