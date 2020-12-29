South Africa: Update - Mt Ayliff Christmas Day Massacre

Today seven accused appeared in the Mt Ayliff Magistrates' Court on at least eight counts of murder.
The accused have been identified as:
Luyanda Mambi - 34 years
Mthokozisi magayiyane - 53 years
Thobile Ngezana - 26 years
Ndabuko Dalindyebo - 44 years
Bulelani Ntuli - 44 years
Thobile Sogiba - 53 years
Phakamani Ngezana - 23 years
All seven suspects have remanded in custody until 4 January 2020 when they will be expected to reappear in court for a formal bail application.
The death toll remains at eight.