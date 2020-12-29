South Africa: Update - Mt Ayliff Christmas Day Massacre

press release

Today seven accused appeared in the Mt Ayliff Magistrates' Court on at least eight counts of murder.

The accused have been identified as:

Luyanda Mambi - 34 years

Mthokozisi magayiyane - 53 years

Thobile Ngezana - 26 years

Ndabuko Dalindyebo - 44 years

Bulelani Ntuli - 44 years

Thobile Sogiba - 53 years

Phakamani Ngezana - 23 years

All seven suspects have remanded in custody until 4 January 2020 when they will be expected to reappear in court for a formal bail application.

The death toll remains at eight.