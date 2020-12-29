Nigeria's Security Is Everyone's Responsibility, Says Comedian

28 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)

A Nigerian entertainer and comedian, Bajulaiye Oyetunji, has advised Nigerians to take their security seriously as the end of the year approaches.

Oyetunji said the period we are in as a nation calls for a sober reflection and for everyone to take responsibility to secure their lives, families and people in their environment.

He also charged governments both at the federal and state levels to live up to expectation and make the welfare of people who voted them to power a priority.

To boost the morale of the security agents whose basic objective is to secure the nation and its people, Oyetunji, also advocated for an increase in allowances payable to them and equally asked for the strengthening of the work force.

"There are rising cases of insecurity in the country, which includes different types of robbery, kidnappings and killings, especially.

"Nigerians should take steps to secure themselves, be conscious of their environment against Intruders, and it will be good for those who can afford it to install security gadgets round their premises.

"They can also set up a robust vigilante security network that can fight crime around their areas. When we do these, we can, together fight crimes and expose those practicing evil," Oyetunji said.

He equally charged that people should be involved in gainful activities to boost their finances so as to be able to take care of themselves and their families at this challenging period of economic recession.

