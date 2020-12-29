Nigeria: NASS Transmits 2021 Budget to Buhari for Assent

28 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The National Assembly has transmitted the N13.082 trillion 2021 appropriation bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

The NASS had last week passed the 2021 budget and it also raised the proposed estimate of N13.082 trillion to N13.588 trillion.

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Babajide Omoworare confirmed the transmission of the budget to President Buhari.

"This is to confirm that the Appropriation Bill has been transmitted by the National Assembly to Mr. President in conformity with the provision of Section 59 of the Constitution.

He also confirmed that the appropriation bill "is presently being looked at by Mr President and consequential executive action will be taken in due course."

President Muhammadu Buhari had on October 8th submitted the N13.082 trillion budget christened, "budget of economic recovery and resilience" to a joint session of the National Assembly on October 8th, 2020.

The budget comes with a projected revenue of N7.89 trillion, expenditure of N13.08 trillion and a deficit of N5.02 trillion, which is 64% of projected revenue.

Other highlights of the budget include the provision of N3.12 trillion for servicing the country's public debt, which stood at N31.01 trillion as at October 2020.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge
Covid-19 to Prove a Springboard for African Innovations?
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.