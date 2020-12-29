Tanzania: SA Actress Appointed Tz Tourism Ambassador

THE famous and fastest upcoming South African rapper, music composer and actress, Maya Wegerif has agreed to be a goodwill Tanzania tourism sector ambassador.

She promised to use her artistic work and stage performance to popularise the country's attraction in her home country, South Africa and beyond.

"I love to tell people how beautiful Tanzania is and in this tour, I will be in a good position to tell this beauty even more," Said the 28-year-old, who trends for her nickname 'Sho Madjozi' while conquering the international arena.

She was speaking before members of the press in Dar es Salaam during the beginning of her ten days tour in which she is scheduled to have a live stage performance in different towns.

The artist who is eloquent in Kiswahili said that she was looking forward to marketing the country's tourism attractions belonging to the country that she lived in for twelve years ago when her parents were working here in dar es salaam.

"I'm not forcing this partnership on being a Tanzania tourism goodwill ambassador, I am just cementing it, for I would love my fans in South Africa and globally to visit Tanzania and see this lovable country as well," she insisted Devota Mdachi, Managing Director of Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) said that her office in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism were looking for the possibility of taking the actress around a number of tourism attractions so that she can do the better good well ambassadorial job in her artistic activities, to popularise Tanzania that has a bound ties with south Africa