Tanzania: Minimise Expenditures in Health Sector, Says Minister

INSTITUTIONS in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children have been given a three-month ultimatum, to come up with plans, which minimise government expenditures in the health sector.

The directive was issued on Monday by the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, adding that any institution under her must draft a work plan and effectively implement them, with aim of reducing government expenditures in the sector.

Dr Gwajima said this, while visiting Medical Stores Department (MSD) Board members and management and health stakeholders in an internal meeting in Dar es Salaam, adding that they must implement various responsibilities tasked to them.

However, she commended the MSD for implementing several responsibilities they are tasked, despite challenges they face.

"Bring me your action plan on weekly basis so that I find out what is happening ... MSD is doing well and I hope others will do the same, especially in our 28 Regional Hospitals," said Dr Gwajima.

Elaborating, she commended Tumbi Hospital for being able to produce and work with local equipment, which have saved 50 per cent government funds in procuring kits.

Minister Gwajima said the government has recently acquired 70 per cent stake at Keko Pharmaceutical factory, adding that the direct government involvement has seen an increase in production.

The minister said that the factory has managed to produce 25 million tablets of paracetamol from October to December, this year and results in saving 200/ - per pill.

"The goal is to produce materials, which are needed in large quantities for example drugs such as paracetamol, azithromycin, and gloves," said Dr Gwajima.