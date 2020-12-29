Tanzania: Prisons - We Are Not Afraid of Yanga

TANZANIA Prisons have already started firing warning shots to Young Africans ahead of their next Premier League battle at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga on Thursday.

The two teams will meet to open up their league's second round matches in a seemingly tough clash as whenever they meet, one expects grass to suffer, bearing in mind that both teams have hardworking players.

Their first round meeting at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam elapsed in a 1-1 draw and it was Tanzania Prisons who pumped in the leading goal only to let the hosts equalise in the late stages of the encounter.

However, speaking on Monday prior to the game via a telephone interview was Tanzania Prisons Manager Prosper Mzeru who said the nature of preparations they are doing are the same they do when facing any team in the league.

"All matches are the same. It does not matter whether you are facing Mwadui or Biashara United since at the end, you get the same three points regardless which side you played against. What differs are the names of teams," said Mzeru.

He added that the other difference between his team and Yanga is that the latter have more foreign based players while Tanzania Prisons is made up of domestic players he cemented that when on the pitch, nothing is different.

"If we managed to draw against them in Dar es Salaam with our domestic players, it means we are much better than them and ready to take on the fight," he confidently narrated.

Tanzania Prisons temporarily transferred their home venue from Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya to Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga to pave way for the renovation of their hostels and training facilities. They however have a good record of defeating defending champions Simba at their Sumbawanga base, courtesy of a 1-0 triumph they stamped in the first round meeting of the league.

As such, they will be keen to disappoint the current league leaders who are yet to lose a league game this season from the 17 duels they have played. Yanga go into the match with a winning mentality after outclassing Ihefu FC 3-0 in their previous encounter which completed their package of 17 matches to wrap up the first round of the campaign.

Goals from Deous Kaseke, Yacouba Sogne and Feisal Salum were enough to give Yanga their 13th victory this season as they march forward to claim the league title at the end of the marathon.

Leaving aside the scored goals, the talking point was the performance displayed by Said Ntibazonkia nicknamed 'antibiotics' who provided two assists on the day to add up to three assists overall in two matches he has featured for Yanga while scoring one goal in the process.