Tanzania: Police Defend Move to Sign Yondani

29 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

POLISI Tanzania have defended their move to sign veteran defender Kelvin Yondani saying his experience will add value to the team's performance in the unfolding Premier League season.

Yondani, who parted ways with his former club Young Africans last season, was officially introduced as Polisi Tanzania player on Sunday and has since signed a one year deal to work at the club.

His first game in Polisi Tanzania shirt will probably be against Azam FC on Thursday at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi, in what seemed to be a hot game for both sides.

"We are happy to finally have Yondani in our squad and his defensive skills will play a vital role to strengthen our backline for the upcoming matches in the league," said the club's Information Officer Frank Lukwaro.

He then seized the opportunity to denounce claims that the team's defender Iddy Mobby is on his way out of the team to join either Simba or Young Africans.

"All those are just rumours since until now, Mobby is still our legal player, we have a contract with him and so far, we have not yet received any offers seeking his signature.

"If any club will come with an interest to sign him, we will sit down and make business but until now, Mobby is in the camp together with his colleagues preparing for our next match," he said.

Lukwaro further disclosed that there are two more areas they need to cement in their team during this mini transfer window such that when everything is ready, they will parade the duo. Polisi Tanzania have been one of the best performing teams in the league as they have potential to show resistance in most of the matches they play and are not a side to be underrated.

They currently sit on 6th slot with 23 points after 17 games hence if they will maintain the same fighting spirit throughout the second round of the contest, they can be among the best performing sides this season.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge
Covid-19 to Prove a Springboard for African Innovations?
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.