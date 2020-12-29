Tanzania: Police Defend Move to Sign Yondani

POLISI Tanzania have defended their move to sign veteran defender Kelvin Yondani saying his experience will add value to the team's performance in the unfolding Premier League season.

Yondani, who parted ways with his former club Young Africans last season, was officially introduced as Polisi Tanzania player on Sunday and has since signed a one year deal to work at the club.

His first game in Polisi Tanzania shirt will probably be against Azam FC on Thursday at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi, in what seemed to be a hot game for both sides.

"We are happy to finally have Yondani in our squad and his defensive skills will play a vital role to strengthen our backline for the upcoming matches in the league," said the club's Information Officer Frank Lukwaro.

He then seized the opportunity to denounce claims that the team's defender Iddy Mobby is on his way out of the team to join either Simba or Young Africans.

"All those are just rumours since until now, Mobby is still our legal player, we have a contract with him and so far, we have not yet received any offers seeking his signature.

"If any club will come with an interest to sign him, we will sit down and make business but until now, Mobby is in the camp together with his colleagues preparing for our next match," he said.

Lukwaro further disclosed that there are two more areas they need to cement in their team during this mini transfer window such that when everything is ready, they will parade the duo. Polisi Tanzania have been one of the best performing teams in the league as they have potential to show resistance in most of the matches they play and are not a side to be underrated.

They currently sit on 6th slot with 23 points after 17 games hence if they will maintain the same fighting spirit throughout the second round of the contest, they can be among the best performing sides this season.