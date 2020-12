MWANZA-based first division side Mbao FC interim coach, Ammy Ninje has said he is in the process of making sure that the contracts of his first eleven including seven other potential players ahead of Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) are renewed.

Ninje said he would extend his players' deals between two to four years.

Some of the team's players who signed up two-year contract are Paul Maige, Daniel Manyenye, Ndaki Robert, Micheal John, Hamis Kasanga and Shafii Kilaba.