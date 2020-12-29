Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 10 More Deaths, 397 New Cases

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control
Nigeria's Covid-19 cases
29 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

In the past 10 days, there have been 52 recorded deaths from COVID-19.

Nigeria on Monday recorded more deaths from COVID-19 as the country continues to battle the second phase of the infection.

On Monday, 10 more people died from the virus as Nigeria recorded 397 new cases, one of the lowest daily figures in December.

Nigeria has now recorded 1,264 deaths, according to the country's infectious disease outfit, NCDC.

In the past 10 days, there have been 52 recorded deaths from the coronavirus.

The NCDC in an update on its microsite Monday night said 397 new cases were found in 18 states over the previous 24 hours, indicating a sharp decrease from the 838 infections on Sunday.

With the latest figure, the country's total infections is now 84, 811.

Since early December, there has been a spike in coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

Health experts believe the lowering of guard on safety and the weak enforcement of protocols especially in the country's major airports in Abuja and Lagos could be responsible for the development, warning that the situation could get worse if citizens keep violating safety protocols.

Active cases in the country rose sharply from about 3,000 some weeks ago to over 11,000 due to a rise in new infections.

Of the over 84,000 cases so far, 71,385 patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

Specifics

The 397 new cases were reported from 18 states - Lagos (144), Plateau (83), Kaduna (48), Adamawa (36), Rivers (22), Oyo (16), Kebbi (10), Nasarawa (7), Sokoto (7), FCT (5), Kano (5), Edo (4), Jigawa (3), Ogun (2), Akwa Ibom (2), Niger (1) , Bauchi (1), and Zamfara (1),

Lagos led with 144 new cases on Monday. The commercial city is Nigeria's coronavirus epicentre with over 28,000 cases and more than 240 deaths.

With the country into the second wave of the pandemic, federal authorities have ordered the reopening of all isolation and treatment centres in the country.

The Nigerian government has also reintroduced new restrictions to check the spread of the virus, including closure of bars and nightclubs and limiting the number of people allowed in a public gathering.

Nigerian authorities say they are expecting to receive in January one of the vaccines developed globally for COVID-19 but evidence on the ground at the country's National Strategic Cold Store suggest the January target may be unrealistic.

So far, Nigeria has tested over 910,000 of its 200 million people.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge
Covid-19 to Prove a Springboard for African Innovations?
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.