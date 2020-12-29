Tanzania: Coronavirus to Blame As Value of Exports Drops

Dar es Salaam — The value of Tanzania's exports of goods and services decreased by 6.56 percent in the year ending November 2020.

The total value amounted to $8.83 billion in the year to November 2020, lower than the $9.46 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2019, according to the Bank of Tanzania.

Service receipts

The slowdown was mainly caused by a decline in service receipts, especially travel, following measures taken by most countries to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Services receipts, according to the central bank's Monthly Economic Review for December, amounted to $2.54 billion, lower than the $4.24 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2019.

The report indicates that tourism earnings declined by 53.5 percent to $1.2 billion during the period.

On the other hand, the value of traditional exports increased rom $745.1 million to $826.1 million due to an upsurge in export value of cashew nuts, cloves and cotton.

"Cashew nuts, cloves and cotton rose due to improved export volumes, sustained by increased production," the report states.

Export values for tea and sisal declined on account of both low prices and volumes, while those of coffee and tobacco declined on account of low export volumes.

The value of non-traditional exports rose to $5.16 billion in the year ending November 2020 compared with $4.09 billion in the corresponding period in 2019, mainly due to am increase in export values of horticulture, manufactured goods and all minerals, except diamonds.

Gold up 33.6 percent

During the period, gold, which accounted for 55.3 percent of total non-traditional exports, edged up by 33.6 percent.

Gold exports garnered $2.85 billion following increases in both volume and price.

The price of gold increased in the world market by 26.6 percent to $1,738.6 per troy ounce in November 2020 from $1,373.4 per troy ounce in 2019.