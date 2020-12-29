Tanzania: JPM's Corruption War Rages On

PRESIDENT John Magufuli's fight against inefficiency and corruption in public offices continues with Igunga District Executive Director, Revocatus Kuuli the latest casualty.

No nonsense, no-forgiveness approach to corruption and corrupt public office bearers has been the hallmark of President Magufuli's regime since he stepped into power in 2015.

From the top to the bottom, no culprit has been spared of the President's wrath as he has maintained his crusade to stamp out bad weeds within and outside the government to ensure Tanzanians are properly served and the country gets the value for money.

Mr Kuuli was relieved of his duties on Monday (December 28, 2020) for gross misconduct, including abuse of office and misuse of government collections.

President Magufuli made the decision during his stopover at Igunga District, Tabora Region, saying among other things, Mr Kuuli is accused of illegally grabbing land from citizens.

Dr Magufuli expressed dismay that Kuuli has also been underperforming in his capacity as District Executive Director.

"I have received a lot of grievances from the citizens concerning the Igunga DED, I had warned him before and I even sent the Tabora Regional Commissioner to talk to him but nothing has changed, I therefore, terminate his appointment from today," said President Magufuli amid cheers from wananchi.

The President also instructed the Tabora RC Dr Philemon Sengati to appoint the acting DED, pending the appointment of a new director, who will match the fifth-phase government's pace.

"You have to select an honest servant who will serve the seat on acting capacity, as you are waiting for the appointment of a person who will match with my speed," insisted the Head of State.

Dr Magufuli maintained that under his administration, the government will never tolerate leaders who abuse the office for their private gain.

Mr Kuuli becomes the second DED to be sacked since President Magufuli reelection for the second term.

Only recently the President ordered the sacking of the Director of Geita District Council, in Geita Region Mr Modest Apolinary, who was accused of spending over 400m/- to purchase a luxurious vehicle, Toyota Land cruiser GXR- V8.

The President made the decision on December 9th this year, during the swearing-in of his new cabinet, an event held at Chamwino State House, in Dodoma region.

Dr Magufuli, among other things, assigned the Minister responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Selemani Jafo to sack leaders, who have extravagantly spent public money in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Hardly a week later, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Permanent Secretary and officials responsible for analysing and approving requests to purchase vehicles in his office to explain why they allowed councils to buy expensive cars.

The Premier also demanded explanations from Mwanza City, Chato, Msalala and Kahama District Council Directors to serve him with convincing reasons why they had to buy expensive vehicles.

Mr Majaliwa issued the orders while meeting public servants, Members of Parliament and Mwanza City Councillors, saying such expensive and luxurious vehicles are a burden to poor wananchi.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli yesterday thanked the residents of Igunga for electing him and his party, CCM, in the 2020 General Election, pledging to continue working hard for the best interest of all Tanzanians.

He also asked them to make better use of the water from Lake Victoria that has now reached Igunga District, as part of the government's pledge to end water challenges in the area.

The Lake Victoria water project is among the major water schemes executed under the administration of President Magufuli. The project is expected to benefit millions of Tanzanians upon completion.

The project involves pumping of water from the lake to different towns and villages in Nzega, Tabora and Igunga through long pipelines from the shores of the lake to the target areas.