Tanzania: Bank's 164.9m/ - Plough Back Supports School Buildings

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa today (December 28, 2020) received 11 classrooms, two teachers' offices and one special room for girls, all constructed at 164.9m/- by the TPB Bank at Ndagala Primary School in Ruangwa District, Lindi Region.

He also received three more classrooms and one teachers' office for Mkata Primary School in Namahema village, in the district.

The Premier received the buildings with four new classrooms as well as other seven renovated, during his tour to the district, hailing the TPB Bank for the support on the education sector.

Speaking at the event, Mr Majaliwa asked teachers, parents and pupils to make better use of the infrastructures so that other coming generations also inherit them.

"We want to see these buildings last for a long time, let's keep them so that they can be used by other coming generations... for students, they should abstain from drawing on the walls," he said.

Speaking on the performance of the school, the Prime Minister said 53 out of 63 pupils who sat for Standard Seven exams in the school this year passed the exams.

He, therefore orders that all pupils who passed the exams should be admitted to secondary school studies and those who didn't make it be registered to the Vocational training in the college that will be opened next year in Ruangwa District.

On his part, the managing director of TPB Bank, Mr Sabasaba Moshingi said the implementation of the project is part of their community plough back and strategy in supporting the education and health sectors.

"Apart from classrooms and staff offices, the bank renovated stores, 28 pit toilets, and as well manufactured school furniture such as 13 chairs and 13 tables," he said.