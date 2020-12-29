Botswana: 892 Caught Failing to Obey Curfew Restrictions

Gaborone — Botswana Police Service acting public relations officer, Senior Superintendent Near Bagali has expressed concern about some community members who failed to obey the recently introduced curfew restrictions.

In an interview, Senior Superintendent Bagali said on December 26 and 27, 892 people countrywide were caught for failure to comply with the set curfew restriction.

He said those who were caught included motorists, pedestrians and those who were on unlawful gatherings, particularly chilling sessions.

He said charges laid do not exceed P5 000 or an imprisonment term that would not exceed six months, with possibility for perpetrators to face both charges.

Senior Superintendent Bagali also noted that failure to use a face mask was also still a challenge, saying 292 people countrywide had been charged for the offence.

He noted that some behavioural patterns that communities displayed were worrisome. "There was a tendency to disregard the COVID-19 safety measures, people continued to unlawfully congregate in large numbers and failed to wear masks or maintain social distancing measures and some only acted up when they saw police officers around," he said.

Senior Superintendent Bagali said although they were still faced with such challenges, he was content that most public members took the general compliance measures seriously, noting that only 10 cases of unlawful gathering were registered countrywide so far.

Furthermore, Senior Superintendent Bagali said one fatality case had been registered at Serowe on Boxing Day, when a car overturned as the driver lost control. He said the middle-aged man was certified dead upon arrival at the hospital while his four-year-old passenger escaped unhurt.

Source : BOPA