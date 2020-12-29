Tanzania: Expelled Chadema MPs File Appeals

28 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — Chadema's sacked women cadres have appealed against the Central Committee's decision to strip them of their party membership.

The Committee (CC) made the decision on November 27, 2020 against the party's women wing chairperson, Halima Mdee, and 18 others allegedly for contravening party directives.

The women - who were sworn in as Special Seats MPs - are now defending their membership which, if lost, will cause them to lose the parliamentary seats.

Speaking to The Citizen's sister paper Mwananchi yesterday, Chadema's Protocol, Communications and Foreign Affairs director, John Mrema, said a good number of the members who took the oath as special seats MPs have submitted appeal letters.

"As of today morning, 13 of them had filed their appeals. We are waiting for the 4.00pm deadline to establish the actual number, and the respective names of those who have challenged the CC's decision," he said in a text message.

But, until 7pm, neither Mr Mrema nor the party's secretary general, John Mnyika, was available to provide updates.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

