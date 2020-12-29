Tanzania: Doctors Warn of Super Gonorrhea

Doctors from different parts of the world are warning of a new infection called 'Super Gonorrhea' claiming that it may be a result of Coronavirus pandemic.

This disease is not healthily new, as it is a strain of Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI), but according to Doctors, this infection is extensively drug-resistant gonorrhea with high-level resistance to the current recommended treatment for gonorrhea.

Gonorrhea "superbug" had already been reported by several countries including France, Japan and Spain, and this year also in England and Australia.

According to Doctor Teodora Wi, World Health Organization (WHO) Medical Officer, the reasons for the rise of resistant Gonorrhea is because of unrestricted access to antibiotics, suboptimal quality of antibiotics, inappropriate selection and overuse of antibiotics, which are all related to COVID-19.

Dr Wi explained in the WHO report that Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in gonorrhea actually appeared shortly after the introduction of antimicrobials at the beginning of the 20th century, Resistance has continued to expand since then.

"There are risks that resistance could be seen in other STIs. In fact, we're already seeing it because there is increasing resistance to Mycoplasma genitalium, a common STI that causes urethral discharge," said Dr Wi.

She said there will be many implications If Gonorrhea is not treated effectively or if it becomes untreatable with the common antibiotics.

"There are main areas of concern, the first is reproductive implications whereas there will be an increase in HIV transmission, infertility, and severe eye infections that may result in blindness" reads the WHO report

She mentioned the other area of concern such as the spread of diseases, following the emergence of different forms of resistance of STIs.