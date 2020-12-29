Zimbabwe: Lily Blue Win in SA

29 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
FORMER Zimbabwean champion filly Lily Blue continued with her fine form since relocating to South Africa after she won the Tab Telebet 0861 000 822 Fm 100 Handicap (F&M) over 1 500m on Sunday.

Lily Blue has had decent efforts since relocating from Zimbabwe and was looking forward to record her first ever win, which she managed at the weekend. The runner moved across the Limpopo in search of better fortunes early this year as there were no races due to the Covid-19 lockdown back home.

During the weekend's race meeting, Lily Blue was ahead of Rouge Allure, Just Kidding and Shivers as the syndicate pocketed R51 000.

Formerly trained by Bridget Stidolph at Borrowdale Park, Lily Blue, the daughter of Black Minnaloushe (USA), is now under Zimbabwe-born trainer Paul Matchett's yard in Gauteng while Muzi Yeni is the rider.

Bred by Geoff Armitage, Lily Blue won two legs of the Triple Crown -- the Zimbabwe Guineas and the Zimbabwe Derby -- where she took on the boys as she dominated the local scene.

She made history by joining Centre Stage, Prescott and Candy Cane, three brave fillies who had won the Zimbabwe Oaks. Lily Blue arrived in South Africa back in May with seven consecutive victories to her name, including the Oaks where she started at the prohibitive odds of 1-12.

It was the performance of Lily Blue in Sunday's race at the Vaal that turned heads around. The four-year-old made her SA debut at Turffontein in September, and has been doing well ever since, managing some places in all the races she participates in.

