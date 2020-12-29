Zimbabwe: Dembare Raid Transfer Market

Sports Reporter

AFTER signing and releasing players en-masse in preparation for the aborted 2020 Premiership football season early this year, Dynamos are planning to sign more new players ahead of the 2021 season.

The Harare giants, who are enjoying a purple patch in terms of getting corporate partners, were looking forward to a fruitful campaign having taken aboard more than 11 new signings but the 2020 term was washed away by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead the players were given individual programmes to follow while at home before they resumed training as a group in October in anticipation of a proposed mini-tournament that had been scheduled for this month but failed to take off.

While the DeMbare technical team expressed satisfaction with the team that they have at their disposal, they feel there is still need to reinforce some areas, especially in attack.

Assistant coach Gift "Umbro" Muzadzi confirmed the team was in negotiations with three players who they want to take on board.

"We are happy with the charges we have in our books but a lot has changed during the inactive year and we also need to change," said Muzadzi.

"We are dropping some players and obviously we need replacements.

"At the moment, we are busy negotiating with our targets. We should say, we have agreed in principle and it's now a matter of tying the loose ends to the deals.

"We have to drop some players to accommodate the incoming ones. We know we had assembled a good team before the new coronavirus epidemic hit us.

"We needed to make a statement but life is like that. We need to redo everything and try to adjust where we can and move forward.

"Very soon we will be revealing the names of the players who we are negotiating with.

"The deals are on but we believe that naming the players at this juncture could jeopardise our negotiations.

"But the bottom line is we are signing more new players."

While the former champions have added reliable players in virtually every position, it is in attack where they haven't been able to secure proven goal scorers.

David Temwanjera, who they signed from ZPC Kariba, appears to have seen his better days as a striker while Cameroonian Albert Eonde, who they plucked from FC Platinum, failed to make an impact at the Zvishavane side.

"We have signed two new strikers in Temwanjera (David) and Eonde (Albert) but we still need some more players to develop depth in the department.

"We can play beautiful football but what brings results are the goals. We need to have those players who can score so we have been unrelenting in our quest to get good strikers and we may add other forwards, too.

"Football is about winning games and we need to have good strikers who can complete the whole process," Muzadzi said.

With goalkeeper Simba Chinani not yet committed to the team, Dynamos are also understood to be tracking down Ngezi Platinum Stars goalie, Nelson Chadya.

Chinani's contract with the Glamour Boys ended in June and the goalkeeper appeared well on his way to join South Africa Premiership returnees Moroka Swallows but the deal appears dead and buried after he failed to impress in trials.

Dynamos have opened talks with him (Chinani) but their prime target appears to be Chadya whose contract with Ngezi runs out on Thursday.

Chadya is reluctant to renew his stay in Mhondoro and could be one of the players to join Dynamos at the beginning of 2021.

Tonderai Ndiraya's charges begin the 2021 pre-season this January ahead of the start of the football term which has tentatively been set for February.