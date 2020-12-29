Zimbabwe: First Family Helps With Covid-19 Tests

29 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Journalists and Government officials who attended a workshop in Gweru two weeks ago and interacted with the late Zimbabwe Union of Journalists secretary general, Foster Dongozi, who died of Covid-19 on Wednesday, have been tested.

The First Family facilitated the testing.

The workshop was on the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) and the agenda of the recently launched National Development Strategy 1.

Director of Media Services in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Anywhere Mutambudzi yesterday confirmed the First Family's intervention.

"On hearing that Dongozi who attended a journalists' workshop passed on, the First Family wanted to hear what assistance had been given to the participants and directed that Government creates conditions for testing and screening throughout the country," said Dr Mutambudzi.

Dongozi died after complaining of shortness of breath and post-mortem results showed he succumbed to Covid-19, which is now spreading fast in the country in the second spike with over 100 new cases reported almost daily.

He was buried on Saturday at his rural home in Sanyati.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge
Covid-19 to Prove a Springboard for African Innovations?
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.