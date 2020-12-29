Zimbabwe: Guard 'Kills' Wife Over Extramarital Affairs

29 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Midlands Bureau

A security guard in Silobela allegedly brutally killed his wife whom he accused of having extramarital affairs, police have confirmed.

Acting Midlands province police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said the incident occurred on Christmas Eve at Woodlands Park in Gweru.

Asst Insp Mukwende said Fank Fadzi (34), allegedly fatally assaulted his wife Chiedza Tarwirei (26).

She said Fadzi returned home on Christmas Eve and had an altercation with his wife, accusing her of having extramarital affairs.

Asst Insp Mukwende said Fadzi allegedly locked the bedroom door and assaulted his wife with a baton stick all over the body. "I can confirm that we are investigating a murder case which occurred in Woodlands Park in Gweru on December, 24," she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said neighbours who heard Tarwirei screaming for help failed to rescue her because the door was locked. She said the neighbours found Tarwirei dead on Christmas Day.

"The following morning some neighbours went to Fadzi's house looking for Tarwirei and were told by the husband that she was dead.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved.

