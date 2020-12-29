Nigeria: Covid-19 Second Wave - Edo Govt Calls for Protection of Elderly Persons

29 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Edo State Government has urged residents in the state to take responsibility for protecting elderly persons who are most vulnerable to coronavirus (COVID-19), in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.

Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., in a statement, said with the resurgence of the deadly disease, government is putting adequate measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Ogie, however, urged residents to comply with all safety and precautionary guidelines against the spread of the virus in order to protect the aged population, who are more vulnerable to COVID-19.

According to him, "As part of response to the second wave of COVID-19, the Edo State Government has reactivated isolation and treatment centres, 4 molecular PCR laboratories and its contact tracing network to ensure the pandemic is contained.

"We are also intensifying public awareness on the need for residents to take personal responsibility in staying safe to protect the elderly in our state," he said.

Ogie added: "As we go about our daily activities, let us observe all precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing.

"If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please contact the Edo Emergency Operation Centre on this toll-free number: 08003625000 for assistance."

