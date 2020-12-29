Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Central Committee Meets

29 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The Zanu-PF Central Committee is expected to meet this morning at the party's headquarters in Harare starting at 10am.

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who heads the Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19, will give a statement on the pandemic while Reserve Bank Governor Dr John Mangudya will also give a financial statement in the absence of Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube.

Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka is expected to give a report on the state of the agriulcture sector.

The meeting will be attended by all Politburo members and five members of the Central Committee from each province in line with Covid 19 restrictions.

Members are expected to be seated by 9:45am.

